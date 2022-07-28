NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) will host a school supply giveaway event on Saturday, August 13.

The “It’s Cool To Be In School” event will take place at North Charleston City Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Elementary through high school students are invited to come out get school supplies, book bags, clothing, toiletries, and even haircuts from the on-site barber.

There will also be free food and drinks, games, crafts, a DJ, and jump castle, and more.

NCPD said that the goal of the program is to ensure students are mentally and physically prepared for the upcoming school year.

Despite a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the program has generally been successful. According to NCPD, “statistics show that the number of students missing the first few weeks of school has reduced tremendously” since the program began in 2008.