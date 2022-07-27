NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) Fun Fest Friday event will continue this week at the Minor Crosby Community Center.

Throughout the summer, NCPD has been hosting weekly celebrations with the goal of bringing the community together and building relationships between law enforcement and residents.

This week’s event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Miner Crosby Community Center, located at 3901 Paramount Drive.

There will be free food and drinks, music, games, a jump castle, a water slide, music, a raffle, and more.