NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) will host a family-friendly event Friday in the Oak Terrace Preserve neighborhood.

Fun Fest Friday will begin at 3:00 p.m. and go until 6:00 p.m. at 5200 Lackawanna Boulevard.

There will be free food, games, a waterslide and jump castle, music, raffles, and much more, according to NCPD.

NCPD has been hosting Fun Fest Fridays throughout the summer to engage community members and build relationships between residents and law enforcement.