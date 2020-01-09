NCPD investigating a murder on St. Francis Street

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a murder that occurred around 7:16 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to NCPD, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of St. Francis Street “in reference to an individual bleeding in front of a residence.”

Officers confirmed that a male victim was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim died from his injuries.

News 2 is en route to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

