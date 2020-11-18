NCPD investigating after man found dead on Elegans Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating after a man was found dead on the side of Elegans Drive Tuesday morning.

According to the report, a passerby noticed the body and contacted the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, who then contacted NCPD.

NCPD spoke to residents in the area and learned that neighbors heard shots Monday night between 11:00 p.m. and midnight.

The body was surrounded by shell casings, leading investigators to believe that the man was shot Monday night.

Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

