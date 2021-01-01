NCPD investigating after multiple gunshot victims show up at ER

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating after two people showed up at Center Point Emergency with gunshot wounds.
The victims showed up around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, and were taken to MUSC for additional care.
NCPD says it is unclear where the shooting took place. There is currently no information on a suspect.
