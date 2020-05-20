NCPD investigating after suspect fires shots off Ashley Phosphate Road injuring woman, damaging buildings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a late-night shooting that injured one person and damaged businesses along Ashley Phosphate Road.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to reports of a female being shot Tuesday just before 11:00 p.m.

Officers met with the victim who said she was walking to her friend’s car after leaving Club Vibez when she heard shots being fired and tried to take cover behind some vehicles.

The victim received a bullet wound in the right forearm, according to the report.

A witness told police a silver vehicle started shooting and then drove down Ashley Phosphate Road.

During a search of the area, officers located several shell casings in the roadway and in the breezeway way of a strip mall.

A nearby 2012 Ford Mustang was struck by gunfire twice, once on the driver’s side door and once in the windshield, and two buildings also received damage from gunfire, including Los Pardos and Cash Loans.

Officers reviewed security video which showed a newer model silver Ford Fusion enter the parking lot and stop; the vehicle lights go out and then flashes of light are seen coming from the vehicle.

The vehicle was then seen backing up and leaving onto Ashley Phosphate Road where the suspect performed a U-turn and headed towards Dorchester Road.

Police say the victim was transported to Trident Hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, the victim told police the suspect was a short black male with dreads/braids and a white shirt. She stated the suspect was shooting in the air and then attempted to leave – she said the vehicle then stopped and started shooting again.