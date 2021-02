NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating after two people were shot Monday afternoon.

According to NCPD, officers responded to the 4900 block of Gaynor Avenue around 2:40 p.m. after a shooting was reported.

A victim was not located on scene, but patients with gunshot wounds were reported at both MUSC and Roper hospitals. Currently, NCPD believes that the victims were connected to the same incident.