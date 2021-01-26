NCPD investigating armed robbery of Dollar General

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Monday night robbery of Dollar General on Rivers Avenue.

According to the report, a man walked in around 9:42 p.m. and asked an employee for a prepaid cell phone.

The employee had to go to the manager’s office — where another employee was counting cash — to retrieve the cell phone.

The suspect followed the employee into the manager’s office, pointed a gun at him, and demanded money. The suspect said “I don’t want to hurt you, I just want the money.”

Employees also told police that the suspect said he was “only doing this to feed his children” and that he was homeless.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.

Surveillance video revealed that an accomplice may have been acting as the lookout.

Anyone with information should contact NCPD.