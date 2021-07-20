NCPD investigating attempted bank robbery at Wells Fargo

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Tuesday afternoon attempted bank robbery at a Wells Fargo on the 5500 Block of Rivers Avenue.
According to NCPD, “the suspect handed a note to the teller at a drive through window, but left without any money.”
Officers caught the subject and took him into custody shortly after the incident.
Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.
