NCPD investigating attempted bank robbery at Wells Fargo

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Tuesday afternoon attempted bank robbery at a Wells Fargo on the 5500 Block of Rivers Avenue.

According to NCPD, “the suspect handed a note to the teller at a drive through window, but left without any money.”

Officers caught the subject and took him into custody shortly after the incident.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.