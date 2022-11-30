NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery.

According to NCPD, the suspect walked in to the CPM Federal Credit Union on Montague Avenue shortly before 1:20 p.m. and passed the note to a teller demanding money.

The suspect was described as a Black man wearing a white and blue striped shirt, khaki pants, a black hat, black gloves, and a black medical mask.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the man ran towards Spruill Avenue.

NCPD units canvassed the area but did not find the suspect.