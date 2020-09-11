NCPD investigating early morning homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a shooting that took place around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

According to NCPD, officers responded to a parking lot at 7477 Northside Drive and discovered a man with a gunshot wound.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Dontarius Pringle (25) of North Charleston.

Despite officers’ attempts to render aid, Pringle died on-scene. The coroner ruled the cause of death as an apparent gunshot wound.

NCPD says that an investigation is underway, and a person of interest has been contacted.

No charges have been filed.

