NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston responded to an early morning shooting on Northside Drive.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department said officers responded to a business on Northside Drive around 3:47 a.m. in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.

Police say a victim was located at Trident Hospital with a single gunshot wound, which is non-life threatening.

There are no details regarding a suspect at this time.