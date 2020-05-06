Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 5:00PM

NCPD investigating early morning shooting that left man dead on Gullah Avenue

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead.

According to a police report, officers responded to Gullah Avenue in reference to a shooting just before 5:00 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers observed a white vehicle with the car door open and two bullet holes on the window.

The victim- identified as Deandre Rivers (27) of Goose Creek- was still inside the car with two gunshot wounds to the chest and underneath his left arm.

Officers say Rivers did not have a pulse. The Charleston County Coroner identified the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Authorities canvassed the area but could not identify a suspect. Anyone with information should contact the North Charleston Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES