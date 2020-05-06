NCPD investigating early morning shooting that left man dead on Gullah Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead.

According to a police report, officers responded to Gullah Avenue in reference to a shooting just before 5:00 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers observed a white vehicle with the car door open and two bullet holes on the window.

The victim- identified as Deandre Rivers (27) of Goose Creek- was still inside the car with two gunshot wounds to the chest and underneath his left arm.

Officers say Rivers did not have a pulse. The Charleston County Coroner identified the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Authorities canvassed the area but could not identify a suspect. Anyone with information should contact the North Charleston Police Department.