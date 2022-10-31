NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Monday morning shooting which preliminary evidence indicates was justified.

According to NCPD, an officer was patrolling the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot. Shortly after, dispatch received a call reporting a gunshot on North Atlantic Boulevard.

Arriving officers found a man “with an injury consistent with a gun shot.” The victim died at the scene.

The suspect was on scene at the time and was detained, but NCPD did not say whether the suspect was taken into custody or is expected to be charged.

NCPD said that all available evidence “is pointing to a justified shooting, however NCPD investigators and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office will continue the investigation.”

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.