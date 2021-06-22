NCPD investigating fatal shooting at Pinecrest Apartments

Charleston County News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCB)D) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Tuesday night shooting at the Pinecrest Apartments on the 3700 block of Pine Field Court.

According to NCPD, officers arrived around 8:30 p.m. and found a man lying on the ground with an injury “consistent to a gunshot.” The victim died.

NCPD and the coroner’s officer are investigating.

No suspect information is available at this time.

News 2 is at the scene working to get more information.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

