NCPD investigating fatal shooting near Remount Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday evening responded to a shooting near Remount Road.

According to NCPD, around 6:25 p.m. officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 5700 block of North Murray Drive.

He later died from his injuries.

NCPD is investigating, but has no information on a suspect at this time.

