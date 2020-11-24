NCPD investigating fatal shooting near Remount Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday evening responded to a shooting near Remount Road.
According to NCPD, around 6:25 p.m. officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 5700 block of North Murray Drive.
He later died from his injuries.
NCPD is investigating, but has no information on a suspect at this time.
We will provide updates as more details become available.
