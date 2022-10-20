NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting on Bailey Drive.

According to NCPD, officers were sent to the area for a disturbance, which was later upgraded to a possible shooting.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot at the front door of a home. North Charleston Fire Department personnel were trying to revive the man, but were unsuccessful.

Officers also found a woman, who was detained for the shooting.

NCPD said that “investigators are reviewing numerous past domestic violence complaints” involving the man and the woman.

No charges have been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

