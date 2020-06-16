NCPD investigating fatal stabbing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Saturday afternoon stabbing that left one woman dead.

According to NCPD, officers arrived to a location near Bennet Yard Road around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday to find the victim, Olivia Goff (35) still breathing. She was transported to MUSC where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect was Goff’s former boyfriend, Kenneth Dawson (57). He fled from the scene, but was later located at the Suburban Extended Stay.

Dawson is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Bond has not been set.