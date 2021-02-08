NCPD investigating Monday afternoon shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to NCPD, officers responded to the 4800 block of Rivers Avenue after gunshots were reported.

While they were investigating, officers were alerted to a man with a gunshot wound near the 1900 block of East Montague Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

NCPD says that no additional information is currently available.