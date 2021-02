NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Friday night shooting in that left two individuals injured.

According to NCPD, officers were dispatched to LaQuinta Lane at 10:15 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Shortly after, another man was dropped off at Roper Northwoods, also suffering from gunshot wounds.

No further information is available at this time.

