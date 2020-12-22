NCPD investigating multiple shootings, one injured

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating after one person was injured in a series of shooting incidents Monday evening.

According to NCPD, an officer was patrolling on the 8700 block of Fairwinds Drive when the officer heard gunshots nearby and saw a man running from an apartment building.

The officer chased the man on foot and caught him; the man was in possession of a firearm.

While the officer was apprehending the subject, more gunshots rang out, and the officer observed “a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower torso” walking out of a breezeway.

The injured subject was taken to the hospital.

NCPD is investigating.

