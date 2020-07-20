NCPD investigating multiple shots-fired reports, one confirmed shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating in the area of Oregon Avenue, after multiple reports of shots fired on Monday afternoon.

NCPD says that one report turned out to be a confirmed shooting, which took place around 3:40 pm. on the 2600 block of Oregon Avenue.

One victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital.

NCPD says that they do not yet have information on the suspect(s).

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.