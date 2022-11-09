NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an October 26 shooting that left one person dead.

Keyjuan Ford (30) of Summerville died of a gunshot wound Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in Trident Medical Center.

The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. at the Relax Inn on Ashley Phosphate Road.

According to NCPD, Ford told officers before he died that he had been shot during an altercation. He described the suspect as a Black man wearing all black and a ski mask.

NCPD has not said whether a suspect has been identified.