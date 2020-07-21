NCPD investigating parking lot shooting

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) announced on Monday that they are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old female injured.

According to NCPD, the woman arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg, after an argument with another woman in the parking lot of 8440 Dorchester Rd.

The only description of the suspect is a black female between 20 and 25 years old.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES