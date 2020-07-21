NCPD investigating parking lot shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) announced on Monday that they are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old female injured.

According to NCPD, the woman arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg, after an argument with another woman in the parking lot of 8440 Dorchester Rd.

The only description of the suspect is a black female between 20 and 25 years old.

