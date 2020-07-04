NCPD investigating reported robbery and shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a robbery and shooting that took place around 9:34 p.m. on Friday night.

According to NCPD, officers arrived to the 1500 block of Sumner Avenue to find a 42-year-old Hispanic male with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to the hospital.

NCPD said that they do not curretly have information regarding a suspect.

We will continue providing updates as details become available.

