NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Thursday night shooting.

According to NCPD, the incident happened on the 4100 block of Dorchester Road near the A-1 store around 8:30 p.m.

The scene was active as of 8:45 p.m. with multiple agencies responding and a heavy law enforcement presence.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

A law enforcement source told News 2 that several people were shot following an altercation. The victims are being transported to MUSC, with at least one in critical condition.

