NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man that happened early Saturday morning in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), officers responded to a reported gunshot victim near an apartment on Stall Road at 2:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, NCPD located an unresponsive gunshot victim in the grass.

Incident reports say officers took lifesaving measures. EMS pronounced the vicitm dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as 26-year-old Francisco Javier Antonio Francisco of North Charleston.

No arrests have been made.