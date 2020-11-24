NCPD investigating shooting at Chatham Place Apartments

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday released details regarding a Monday night shooting at Chatham Place Apartments in North Charleston.

According to the report, dispatch received multiple calls about gunshots in the area, and one caller said that a man was laying in the road.

Officers arrived shortly before 6:30 p.m. and found a man laying in the parking lot of the apartments, with “a large amount of blood on the ground.”

Despite being unable to locate a pulse, officers began first aid and waited for EMS to arrive.

EMS was unable to resuscitate the victim, and the coroner was called to the scene.

Detectives secured the area while the investigation was conducted.

NCPD has not yet released any further information about a suspect.