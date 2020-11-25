NCPD investigating shooting incident at Tanger Outlet

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of Tanger Outlet.

According to NCPD, officers arrived around 1:33 p.m. and found “evidence that a shooting had occurred in the parking lot.”

NCPD says that the shooting stemmed from a “verbal altercation” between two individuals that have not yet been identified.

Both individuals fled before officers arrived.

No injuries have been reported at this time, however NCPD reports that “several vehicles were damaged.”

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.