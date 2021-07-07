NCPD investigating shooting, car crash on Ranger Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car crash on Ranger Drive, which appear to be related.

According to NCPD, officers responded to the 2700 block of Ranger Drive around 8:37 p.m. “in reference to gunshots in the area and a vehicle collision nearby.”

Two people were injured in the car accident and taken to the hospital.

One person with apparent gunshot wounds was found near the scene. Two additional people with apparent gunshot wounds were located at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.