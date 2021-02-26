NCPD investigating shooting, collision on Hunters Ridge Lane

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is on scene of a Friday evening shooting in North Charleston.

According to NCPD, officers arrived to Hunters Ridge Lane at 6:16 p.m. in reference to a collision, and “upon arrival… discovered that the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office had received reports of a shooting in the area and [was] investigating.”

Officers found one victim with gunshot wounds. The shooting “is believed to have occurred on Hunter’s Ridge Lane at, or near, the scene of the collision.”

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Photos from the collision appears to have happened in the driveway of a residence.

