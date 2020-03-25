NCPD investigating shooting in apartment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one woman and one juvenile injured.

According to NCPD, officers responded to the Pine Ridge Circle Apartments around 10:24 p.m.

Officers on scene reported numerous bullet holes in the front window of the residence, and multiple casings on the porch.

When officers entered the residence, one juvenile advised that he had been shot in the arm, and one woman was on the ground with a gunshot wound to her leg. An officer administered first aid to the woman until EMS arrived.

According to the report, there were five people in the house when the shooting took place- three witnesses and two victims. All of the witnesses and one of the victims are juveniles.

Officers separated the three witnesses to collect statements. Two of the witnesses said that they were playing video games in the house when someone started shooting through the window. The third witness did not provide a statement. None of the witnesses could provide a possible reason or potential suspects.