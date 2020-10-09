NCPD investigating shooting in North Charleston

Charleston County News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday responded to a shooting on the 4600 block of Lowell Drive.

According to NCPD, officers arrived around 9:06 p.m. and found a victim who had been shot in the leg.

NCPD believes that “an unknown suspect fired into a vehicle in which the victim was sitting and the victim was struck by a projectile.”

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

NCPD has not yet identified a suspect.

