NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.

According to NCPD, officers responded to Rivers Avenue at Barnwell Street shortly before 3:15 p.m. for a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man “with an injury consistent to a gun shot.”

The man was taken to a hospital with an apparently non-life-threatening injury.

