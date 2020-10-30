NCPD investigating shooting on Allwood Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday responded to a shooting on Allwood Drive.

According to NCPD, officers and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrived around 1:45 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

