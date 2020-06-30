NCPD investigating shooting on Braddock Ave

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred around 5:04 p.m. on the 1100 block of Braddock Ave.

According to NCPD, all parties had left by the time officers arrived at the location, but officers were able to collect evidence confirming that a shooting occurred.

Shortly after, “two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds presented themselves at Trident Center Point Emergency Room.” NCPD does not believe the injuries to be life threatening.

NCPD is continuing the investigation, and has “no definitive information no the suspect(s) at this time.”