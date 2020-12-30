NCPD investigating shooting on Bream Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday responded to a shooting that left one man injured.

According to NCPD, officers arrived to the 4300 block of Bream Road around 7:05 p.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

He was taken for medical treatment. NCPD did not provide an update on his current condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

