NCPD investigating shooting on Bream Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday responded to a shooting that left one man injured.
According to NCPD, officers arrived to the 4300 block of Bream Road around 7:05 p.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
He was taken for medical treatment. NCPD did not provide an update on his current condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.