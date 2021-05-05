NCPD investigating shooting on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCDP) on Wednesday is investigating a Wednesday night shooting on the 3600 block of Dorchester Road.

According to NCPD, officers arrived around 6:00 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. She has been taken to the hospital.

