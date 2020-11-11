NCPD investigating shooting on Read Street

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a shooting on the 5500 block of Read Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

According to NCPD, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

Limited information is available at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

We will provide updates when more details become available.

