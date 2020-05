CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Thursday night shooting on the 3000 block of North Carolina Avenue.

Around 9:35 p.m., officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS was called to transport him to MUSC. No information regarding his condition or identity has been released.

NCPD said that there is currently no information on a suspect.

We will continue updating this story as more details become available.