NCPD involved in pursuit of stolen vehicle with stolen tags

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is working to identify a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit on Friday evening.

According to NCPD, around 8:42 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying stolen plates near Tanger Outlet Blvd.

The vehicle sped off, driving west on the eastbound lanes of I-26 and “nearly colliding with an officer who was…responding to assist.”

The pursuit came to an end near the I-526 and I-26 interchange when the suspect ran off the road and abandoned the vehicle on foot.

Officers apprehended the suspect a short time later.

NCPD advised that the vehicle was stolen from Goose Creek and the license plate was stolen from North Charleston.