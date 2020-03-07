Breaking News
DHEC investigating two possible cases of COVID-19 in S.C.

NCPD involved in pursuit of stolen vehicle with stolen tags

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is working to identify a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit on Friday evening.

According to NCPD, around 8:42 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying stolen plates near Tanger Outlet Blvd.

The vehicle sped off, driving west on the eastbound lanes of I-26 and “nearly colliding with an officer who was…responding to assist.”

The pursuit came to an end near the I-526 and I-26 interchange when the suspect ran off the road and abandoned the vehicle on foot.

Officers apprehended the suspect a short time later.

NCPD advised that the vehicle was stolen from Goose Creek and the license plate was stolen from North Charleston.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES