NCPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 57-year-old man

Charleston County News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston need your help locating a missing man.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department say William Alfonso Taylor, 57, left a residential facility on December 2nd and has not returned.

Taylor was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He is described as 5’07” and 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Taylor also suffers from schizophrenia.

If you see him, or know where he is, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Glenn at 843-740-5894.

