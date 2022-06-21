NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department has released the results of the first week of its summer traffic enforcement blitz.

From June 12 through June 18, NCPD’s traffic unit patrolled the Wescott neighborhood and issued 22 citations for various traffic violations.

Here is a breakdown of the violations:

7 citations for speeds 16-24 miles over the speed limit

6 citations for speeds 11-15 miles over the speed limit

6 citations for other moving violations

2 citations for non-moving violations

1 citation for reckless driving

The traffic unit also issued 20 warnings throughout the week.

The monthly ‘blitzes’ are part of an agency-wide crackdown on speeding, seat belt, stop sign, and other traffic violations.

“We want to thank everyone in the neighborhood who observed the speed limit,” an NCPD spokesperson said.