NCPD: Juvenile arrested for possession of firearm

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a juvenile for unlawful possession of a firearm.

NCPD says that around 12:20 p.m., an officer was flagged down at the corner of Ranger and Ranger by a concerned citizen. The man said that a group of three young men were walking on Niagra Road and that one of them had a gun.

While searching the area, the officer saw one of the boys running away and a 66-year-old man screaming that [the suspect] had just pointed a gun at him.

The suspect jumped a fence, so the officer called for backup and other officers joined in the serach.

NCPD interviewed the victim, who said that “the suspect and one other young black male approached the victim and the suspect stated, ‘this is a stickup.'”

According to the victim, he responded: “you better get your punk a– out of here, I’m a Vietnam Vet, you don’t scare me.”

Officers located the suspect and took him into custody.