NCPD: Juvenile killed, another man injured in weekend shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and another man injured.

According to an incident report from NCPD, officers responded to a residence on Lakewood Street just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in reference to a shooting that occurred there.

When police arrived, they located a 16-year-old victim who was unresponsive on the ground outside.

A second victim, 26-year-old Enrique Martin Jimenez, was located alert and responsive with a gunshot wound to the top of his head.

Jimenez was transported to Trident Hospital for treatment.

Through an investigation, officers learned Jimenez was sleeping in his bedroom inside a residence on Marson Street when he was awoken after being shot.

Police located shell casings around the front steps of the home on Lakewood Street.

The only suspect information that was provided was that the suspect(s) were possibly driving a black or dark color vehicle.

A name of the juvenile victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the North Charleston Police Department.