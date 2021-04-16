NCPD: Large quantities of drugs, firearms seized from North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department on Friday announced the seizure of large quantities of drugs, firearms, and other illicit items during a search of a North Charleston home.
The bust was part of an ongoing drug investigation, according to NCPD.
Among items found in the home were:
- 887 grans of marijuana
- 3,187 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy)
- 230 grams of cocaine
- 5 firearms
Cash and “other items used and associated with the distribution of drugs” were found as well.
NCPD said that the person in possession of the items has been charged.