NCPD: Large quantities of drugs, firearms seized from North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department on Friday announced the seizure of large quantities of drugs, firearms, and other illicit items during a search of a North Charleston home.

The bust was part of an ongoing drug investigation, according to NCPD.

Among items found in the home were:

887 grans of marijuana

3,187 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy)

230 grams of cocaine

5 firearms

Cash and “other items used and associated with the distribution of drugs” were found as well.

NCPD said that the person in possession of the items has been charged.