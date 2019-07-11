NCPD makes drug, gun arrests during early morning traffic stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston arrested two individuals on gun and drug charges following a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

According to Spencer Pryor with the North Charleston Police Department, officers initiated a traffic stop on a driver along Rivers Avenue – who stopped at the dead end of Eleanor Drive.

Upon making contact with the driver, officers observed a clear bag containing what appeared to be cocaine base in plain view,” Pryor stated.

The occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle and were detained.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located a black bookbag on the back seat which held a metal container containing cocaine, crack and ecstasy.

A search of the vehicle also revealed a Smith and Wesson .40 cal. handgun along with Marijuana. Pryor said the weapon was reported stolen out of North Charleston.

Officers also located fully loaded .22 caliber revolver was also located in the passenger’s door handle.

Marc Antonio Riley, 39, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during a violent crime, possession of a handgun, unlawful possession of a stolen handgun, trafficking cocaine, PWID marijuana, PWID cocaine base, and possession of ecstasy.

Pryor said Riley is prohibited federally and by SLED from possessing a firearm in South Carolina.

The passenger, Richard Macanic, 33, was charged with unlawful carry of a handgun. He is also federally prohibited from possessing a weapon.