NCPD: Man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle following police pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday arrested Tyshaun James (18) following a Thursday night pursuit that began in the area of Dorchester Road and ended after James crashed on Spur Street.

According to NCPD, officers noticed a black Mercedes with a broken brake light around 8:05 p.m.

They ran the license plate and discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Officers attempted a traffic stop, but James fled.

He led officers on a pursuit, reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour, before “striking multiple vehicles and a fence,” then jumping out of the moving vehicle and fleeing on foot.

While running from police, James “discarded an army green in color Walther P22, .22 caliber” firearm with one live round in the chamber and nine live rounds in the magazine.

James is facing charges of failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, and unlawful carry of a handgun.

Bond was set at $50,000.