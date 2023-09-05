NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a July homicide in North Charleston, according to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD).

Nicholas Scott McBeth, 34, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges stem from an July 27 shooting off Sorentrue Avenue which left one person dead.

According to police, officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. Officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen who said a male had been shot and that someone “rushed him to the hospital.”

The victim, later identified as 26-year-old Desean Calvary, was located at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Warrants were obtained for McBeth’s arrest in August and he was apprehended during a traffic stop along Rivers Avenue on Sept. 5.

McBeth was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.